$11.60 Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles

$11.60 $24.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 01/27/20
About this Deal

Right now, Bath & Body Works is offering their 3-Wick Candles for just $11.60 when you apply code FRESHSTART (extra 20% Off) at checkout! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee to orders over $10.

Notable 3-Wick Candles for $11.60 w/ Code FRESHSTART

Comments (1)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 24, 2020
Alive again
Reply
