3-Pk Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Yogurt Body Wash

$14.67 $23.09
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, Amazon has this 3-Pk Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Yogurt Body Wash for just $14.67 ($4.89 each) with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.

Alternatively, you can score one of these for the same individual price of $4.89 at Target.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Gently cleanse, hydrate and revitalize dry skin
  • Unique formula combines nutrient-rich yogurt and soothing oat
  • Features a delightful vanilla scent
  • This gentle body wash is ideal for daily use
  • Received 4+ stars out of 75 reviews

Compare to the single price of $6.97 at Walmart, $7.99 for 12 fl oz at CVS and $8.29 at Walgreens.

