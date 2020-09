3-Days Only! Harbor Freight is offering this 10-Pack Disposable Face Masks (3-Ply) for only $3.99 in-store when you You Buy 3 Or More Packs.



Find your nearest location here.



Product Details:

Tough fabric holds up to all-day use



Disposable to prevent contamination



Three-ply nonwoven material traps airborne particles



Metal bridge strip for secure seal around nose



Lighweight and breathable