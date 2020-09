Daily Steals has 20-Pack 3 Ply Non-woven Disposable Face Mask for $19.99 with free shipping!



Features:

Made of environmental-friendly material, moisture-proof, non-toxic, non-irritating, soft and comfortable

Special 3 ply non-woven design, provides protection against dust, automobile exhaust, pollen, etc

Perfect design, when you wear it, it fits seamlessly into your face

Elastic earloop is easy to wear and no pressure on the ears