ALDI Coupons

ALDI

32-Oz Lysol All Purpose Cleaner (In-Store)
$2.97
Mar 25, 2020
Expires : 03/31/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this 32-Oz Lysol All Purpose Cleaner for only $2.97 in-store!

Find your nearest location here.

Product Details:
  • Kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria
  • Cuts through tough grease and soap scum
  • Provides long lasting freshness
  • Can be used on hard, non-porous surfaces in the kitchen, bathroom and other areas of the home

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

aldi health Household Essentials Lysol all purpose cleaners Household Cleaning lysol spray Coronavirus
