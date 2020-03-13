This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works
4/$20 or 6/$26 Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps + $2 Ship
+ $2.00 SHIPPING
Offer
Mar 12, 2020
Expires : 03/13/20
22 Likes 1 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Bath & Body Works is offering 4 for $20 or 6 for $26 Hand Soaps with $2 shipping on orders of $10+ with code ALMOSTFRIDAY used at checkout.
Notable Scents:
🏷 Deal tagshealth household Personal Care Household Essentials Skin Care health & beauty Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps
What's the matter?