4-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (35-Ct Each)
HOT
$6.00 $10.00
Mar 24, 2020
Expires : 03/23/20
Dealgenius has these 4-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (35-Ct Each) for only $6.00 with free shipping on $29+ orders.

Product Details:
  • 9.1 oz per canister, 36.4 oz total
  • 35 wipes per canister, 140 total
  • Sheets pull up and tear off easily
  • Contains no bleach
  • Close lid to retain moisture
  • Not for use as baby wipes; Do not flush
  • Made in USA of global components

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 24, 2020
Omg OUT OF STOCK 😭
Likes Reply
dianajustin69
dianajustin69 (L1)
Mar 24, 2020
Essentials for US Buyers, I see out-stock in most stores, happy deal genius offer at low rate
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 24, 2020
Admin/ Why I see Updated 1 hour ago, should n't this be posted on 1 hour ago.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 24, 2020
You see that, because you've made an update after you posted this deal.
Likes Reply
