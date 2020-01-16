This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works
$1.88+
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
About this Deal
For a limited-time, Bath & Body Works is offering Hand Soaps from just $2.50! Shipping starts at $5.99 on orders over $10.
For the most savings possible, add 16 hand soaps priced at $2.50 to your cart and apply code CANTMISS ($10 off $40) to drop the price down to $30.00 ($1.88 each)!
Shopping in-store? Use this $10 off $40 printable coupon.
Notable Hand Soap Categories:
