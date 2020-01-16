Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath and Body Works

Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps from $1.88 Each!
$1.88+
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
About this Deal

For a limited-time, Bath & Body Works is offering Hand Soaps from just $2.50! Shipping starts at $5.99 on orders over $10.

For the most savings possible, add 16 hand soaps priced at $2.50 to your cart and apply code CANTMISS ($10 off $40) to drop the price down to $30.00 ($1.88 each)!

Shopping in-store? Use this $10 off $40 printable coupon.

Notable Hand Soap Categories:

💬 9  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 16, 2020
Love when there's a sale on hand soaps!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 16, 2020
Updated with $10 Off $40
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 10, 2020
Updated with new lower price
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 06, 2020
Love their hand soaps. Good price.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 08, 2020
Thank you:)
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 06, 2020
Not a dupe of expired deal.
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 06, 2020
No, your deal was an original. Sorry about that, please make an edit on this deal.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 08, 2020
That's Ok, thank you
