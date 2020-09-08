Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
50-Ct 3-Ply Disposable Face Masks (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$3.68 $4.99
Sep 09, 2020
Expires : 09/08/20
Sep 09, 2020
21
About this Deal

ebay is offering 50-Piece 3-Ply Disposable Face Mask for only $3.99 with free shipping.

Details:
Disposable Sanitary Face Mask
Elastic Ear Loop
3-Layers of Non-Woven Fiber Fabric to Provide Fine Filtration and Maximum Breathability
FDA Approved Manufacturer
Protect Anyone from Dust, Allergens, Virus, and Air Pollution
Comfortable to Wear for Hours and Maximize the Protection at the Same Time
Received 4+ stars from over 180 reviews!

Free Shipping health eBay Hygiene Products face masks Coronavirus Covid-19 Disposable Face Masks
💬 9  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Sep 08, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 20, 2020
Price drop now $3.99
Likes Reply
Huges
Huges (L1)
Aug 12, 2020
Price down,Now $5.58
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 29, 2020
Now $8.18
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 20, 2020
Now $6.66
Likes Reply
yarnlover
yarnlover (L1)
Jul 15, 2020
Now $9.99 - same day new ad came out
Likes Reply
Huges
Huges (L1)
Jul 15, 2020
Price Drop Now $7.88
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 11, 2020
Now $9.99
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 16, 2020
Price drop
Likes Reply
