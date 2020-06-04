Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Price Drop! 50-Pack Planet Earth Face Mask (Now 67¢ Each)

$33.59 $47.99
+ Free Shipping
Another price drop for Kohl's cardholders with codes FAMILY30 (30% off) and JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping) through 6/21/2020! Drops the price per mask to 67¢ each.

Right now, Kohl's has this 50-Pk Planet Earth 3-Ply Disposable Face Mask for just $33.59 (67¢ each) with fre shipping for Kohl's cardholders with code FAMILY30 and JUNEMVCFREE.

Product Details:
  • Filters out dust, pollen, smoke and other airborn particles
  • Three layer filter protection mask with internal wire for personalized fit
  • Soft elastic ear loops
  • Paper, elastic

face masks Masks Coronavirus Covid-19
Comments (3)

Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jun 04, 2020
Good deal?
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Jun 05, 2020
Even better with the added coupon code! Updated price is 77¢.
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
thanks for the update add the coupon code to description
Reply
