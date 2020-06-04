Price Drop! 50-Pack Planet Earth Face Mask (Now 67¢ Each)
$33.59
$47.99
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal
|Another price drop for Kohl's cardholders with codes FAMILY30 (30% off) and JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping) through 6/21/2020! Drops the price per mask to 67¢ each.
Right now, Kohl's has this 50-Pk Planet Earth 3-Ply Disposable Face Mask for just $33.59 (67¢ each) with fre shipping for Kohl's cardholders with code FAMILY30 and JUNEMVCFREE.
Product Details:
Related to this item:health Personal Care Hygiene Products kohls face masks Masks Coronavirus Covid-19
What's the matter?