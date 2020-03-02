This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps 6/$26 or 4/$20 + Free Shipping
sale
$6.50 ea
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/03/20
About this Deal
|Bath & Body Works is offering 6 for $18 hand soaps, plus use code SUNNY Free Shipping on $30
So, for the most savings possible, add 10 hand soaps to your cart and apply the code above to drop the price down to $20 (it's just $2 each)!
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:home household Fragrance Personal Care Household Essentials health & beauty Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps
What's the matter?