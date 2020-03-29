For a limited time, Walgreens is offering 3-Pack Colgate Toothpaste for $1.98 (it's just 66¢ each) when Rewards Members [free to join] follow the steps below! These items are available for in-store pickup only.



Offer Details:

Add 3 eligible Colgate items to cart



Receive free 5,000 points when after adding quantity of 3 to cart (equals $5 off)



'Clip' the $5 off coupon on the product page



Price will drop to $1.97 for 3 (66¢ each)

Find your nearest location here.