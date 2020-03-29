Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Pack Colgate Toothpaste Just $1.97!
66¢ ea $4.99 ea
Mar 29, 2020
Expires : 04/04/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Walgreens is offering 3-Pack Colgate Toothpaste for $1.98 (it's just 66¢ each) when Rewards Members [free to join] follow the steps below! These items are available for in-store pickup only.

Offer Details:
  • Add 3 eligible Colgate items to cart
  • Receive free 5,000 points when after adding quantity of 3 to cart (equals $5 off)
  • 'Clip' the $5 off coupon on the product page
  • Price will drop to $1.97 for 3 (66¢ each)

Find your nearest location here.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
