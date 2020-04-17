Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
$3.95 PINK Mini Body Care + Free Towel Offer
$3.95 $7.50
Apr 17, 2020
Expires : 04/23/20
For a limited time, Victoria's Secret is offering PINK Mini Mists for just $3.95 with free shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Also, checkout their Full-Size Mists for $6.95!

Shopping for more? Get a Cabana Towel for free with any $60 beauty order using code CABANA60 at checkout.

Notable $3.95 PINK Mini Mists:

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
