Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walgreens Coupons

Walgreens

3 for $4 Crest Toothpaste + Free Shipping
+ FREE SHIPPING
$1.33 ea
Mar 13, 2020
Expires : 03/15/20
20  Likes 0  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎

About this Deal

Walgreens is offering 3-Count Crest Toothpaste for only $3.97 ($1.33 each) when you add 3 to your cart and 'clip' the $5 off coupon on the product page. Plus, Walgreens is now offering free shipping on every order!

Choose From these Toothpastes: (must add 3 to your cart)

🏷 Deal tags

Free Shipping Toothpaste Personal Care oral care Walgreens crest toothpaste dental care dental hygeine
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Walgreens See All arrow
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for 74¢ Unscented Pantiliners (64-Ct)
37¢ ea $1.49 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
6-Pack Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Floss (Mult. Options)
$4.97 $19.47
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free $10 Walgreens Gift Card w/ 2 Gift Cards
Free W/P
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
BOGO 50% Off Paper Products
$3.75 ea $5.00 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
40-Oz Persil ProClean Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options)
$2.99 $6.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free Flu Shots + $5 Off $20 Coupon (In-Store)
Offer
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Buy "Two" Colgate Toothpaste or Toothbrushes For FREE
Freebie
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free 8x10 Enlargement + Same-Day Pickup
Freebie
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Weekly Ad (09/20)
WeeklyAD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
50% Off Custom Face Mask with Filter
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Amazon
Amazon
16-Count Dove Beauty Bars
$12.81 $25.09
FREE SHIPPING
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for 74¢ Unscented Pantiliners (64-Ct)
37¢ ea $1.49 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
28-Oz TRESemmé Moisturizing Shampoo
$2.54 $5.49
FREE SHIPPING
Sally Beauty Supply
Sally Beauty Supply
Up to 75% Off Clearance + Extra $10 Off $30
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Buy 3, Get 2 Free Body Care
B3G2
Sephora
Sephora
Murad Start Bright Here
$13.50 $59.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
ULTA
ULTA
Up to 75% Off Sale + Extra $3.50 Off $15
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
BOGO Free Vitamins
BOGO
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics
Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick (Mult. Colors)
$9.90 $33.00
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
6-Pk. Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste
$7.52 $14.94
arrow
arrow