Lowest Price! 120-Count Always Thin Daily Liners

$4.12 $16.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/09/20
Amazon has this 120-Count Always Thin Daily Liners for just $3.82 when you 'clip' the 66¢ off coupon on the product page! Shipping is free on $25+ or with Prime.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Thin and absorbent pantiliners for discreet, everyday freshness
  • Have a breathable layer that helps keep you dry
  • Edge-2-Edge adhesive helps keep the pantiliner in place
  • Individually wrapped panty liners so you can take them anywhere
  • Received 4+ stars out of 2,052 reviews!

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 25, 2020
No longer expired. Back again
Reply
