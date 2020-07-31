Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
67.6-Oz Amazon Brand Hand Sanitizer
$9.86 $11.99
Jul 30, 2020
Expires : 07/30/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering their 67.6-Oz Amazon Brand Solimo Hand Sanitizer for only $9.86 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Details:
  • #1 Amazon Best Seller
  • Kills more than 99.99% of common germs
  • Kills germs in as little as 15 seconds
  • 62% Ethyl Alcohol
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,435 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon health Personal Care Skin Care sanitizer Hand Sanitizer Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 31, 2020
Out Of Stock
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 30, 2020
Still Available at $10.84
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 30, 2020
7/30 Price Update, Now $10.84
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 30, 2020
Seeing currently unavailable. Guess it's out of stock now
Likes Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Jul 30, 2020
Hmmm it's still available. It might seem unavailable in other countries though?
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 31, 2020
Oh ok
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 30, 2020
in stock
Likes Reply
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Jun 15, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
see more comments 5
