8-Oz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel with 70% Ethyl Alcohol
$12.99
Apr 28, 2020
For a limited time only, Groupon is having this Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel with 70% Ethyl Alcohol (8 Fl. Oz.) for $12.99. Shipping adds $3.99 to your purchase.

Benefits
Non-irritating refreshing formula
Aims to get rid of germs
Easy to carry an to use on the go
Kills germs on contact
Contains 70% Ethyl Alcohol

health Safety Groupon Corningware Hand Sanitizer Health & Personal Care hand care Covid-19
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pathmasrikuma
pathmasrikuma (L1)
Apr 28, 2020
Back In Stock
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Apr 20, 2020
Pay only $9.74! Save 25% off with code APRIL25 through 4/21/2020.
