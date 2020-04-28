For a limited time only, Groupon is having this Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel with 70% Ethyl Alcohol (8 Fl. Oz.) for $12.99. Shipping adds $3.99 to your purchase.



Benefits

Non-irritating refreshing formula

Aims to get rid of germs

Easy to carry an to use on the go

Kills germs on contact

Contains 70% Ethyl Alcohol