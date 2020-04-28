Groupon
$12.99
Apr 28, 2020
15 Likes 2 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited time only, Groupon is having this Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel with 70% Ethyl Alcohol (8 Fl. Oz.) for $12.99. Shipping adds $3.99 to your purchase.
Benefits
Non-irritating refreshing formula
Aims to get rid of germs
Easy to carry an to use on the go
Kills germs on contact
Contains 70% Ethyl Alcohol
🏷 Deal Tagshealth Safety Groupon Corningware Hand Sanitizer Health & Personal Care hand care Covid-19
What's the matter?