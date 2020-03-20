Rite Aid
Mar 20, 2020
RiteAid is offering antibacterial wipes, all-purpose wipes, and baby wipes starting from only $1.00 with free shipping on orders over $34.99.
Note: due to an increase in demand, there may be a 3-4 week delay for delivery. You can avoid this delay by shopping in-store [store locator].
Available Wipes:
