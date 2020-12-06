Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Amazon

2-Ct Arm & Hammer Advanced Whitening Toothpaste
$2.84 $8.49
1h ago
Expires : 03/02/21
10  Likes 3  Comments
1
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon has this 2-Ct Arm & Hammer Advanced Whitening Toothpaste for only $2.84 (Reg. $8.49) with free shipping when you clip the $2.12 coupon on the product page & check out via Subscribe & Save!

Note: you can cancel your subscription after the order has been shipped (or any time after).

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Helps to whiten your teeth and prevents new stains from setting.
  • ARM & HAMMER baking soda gently cleans and neutralizes acids
  • Fluoride toothpaste deep cleans and penetrates between the teeth and along the gum line to remove plaque and help prevent cavities
  • Boosted with peroxide to gently target tough set-in stains with extra whitening power
  • Received 4.7 stars out of 21,230+ reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon health Toothpaste Personal Care Hygiene Products oral care Arm & Hammer
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
45m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
19 days ago
Now $2.32
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 06, 2020
Price drop now $2.84
Likes Reply
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Treasure Truck!
Offer
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug for $0.99 (Restrictions Apply)
$0.99 $24.99
Amazon
Amazon
Up to $200 Off Amazon Renewed Deals
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Lysol 80-Count Disinfecting Wipes
$3.68 $8.90
Amazon
Amazon
Free 6-Months of Amazon Prime for Students
Freebie
Amazon
Amazon
Extra $5 Off $25+ Health & Wellness
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
$10 Off Your Order w/ Discover Card
$10 Off
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc Disposable Face Mask
$2.69 $3.39
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 85% Off Outlet Overstock Deals
SALE
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Walgreens
Walgreens
12-Ct Scott ComfortPlus Big Roll Toilet Paper
$2.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Lysol 80-Count Disinfecting Wipes
$3.68 $8.90
MSN
MSN
Walmart Offering COVID Vaccines At 1,000 Stores!
NEWS
Great Clips
Great Clips
$8.99 Haircut (Select Locations)
$8.99
Amazon
Amazon
Extra $5 Off $25+ Health & Wellness
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc Disposable Face Mask
$2.69 $3.39
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
HotHands 10 Hour Hand Warmer | 1 Pair Pack
74¢ $19.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
CVS
CVS
50% Off Epic Beauty Event + Earn $100+ Rewards
50% Off
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Walmart
Walmart
'Fitness at Home' Sale Event from $1.92
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
2-Ct Arm & Hammer Advanced Whitening Toothpaste
$2.84 $8.49
Walgreens
Walgreens
B1G2 Free Arm & Hammer Detergent (Multi. Options)
B1G2
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Arm & Hammer 3320084011CT Fridge-N-Freezer Pack Baking Soda, Unscented, Powder, 16 Oz, Pack of 12
$15.00 $23.72
Walgreens
Walgreens
3-Pk Arm & Hammer4-in-1 Laundry Detergent Power Paks
$2.33ea $6.99ea
Cashback Up to 1.0%
arrow
arrow