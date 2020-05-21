Amazon is having this 2-Pk. Artnaturals Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel (8 Fl Oz) for $9.76 with free shipping!



Features:

Contains 62.5% ethyl alcohol



Great to use at home or in your classroom where cold germs lurk



Moisturizing & gentle on sensitive skin



Cold season protection



Scent free, infused with alovera gel, jojoba oil & vitamin E