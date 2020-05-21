Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pk Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel (8-Oz) + F/S

$9.76 $11.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 07/29/20
About this Deal

Amazon is having this 2-Pk. Artnaturals Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel (8 Fl Oz) for $9.76 with free shipping!

Features:
  • Contains 62.5% ethyl alcohol
  • Great to use at home or in your classroom where cold germs lurk
  • Moisturizing & gentle on sensitive skin
  • Cold season protection
  • Scent free, infused with alovera gel, jojoba oil & vitamin E

Comments (5)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
May 21, 2020
Ordered last night. Awesome find! Thanks:)
Reply
dealsrush
dealsrush (L1)
May 21, 2020
You're welcome :)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 20, 2020
Great deal... a needed items at this time :)👍
Reply
dealsrush
dealsrush (L1)
May 21, 2020
happy to help
Reply
mamanaVMAX
mamanaVMAX (L1)
May 19, 2020
got it thanks
Reply
