Price drop (was $3.48 each)! Sam's Club is offering this 3-Count ArtNaturals Unscented Hand Sanitizer (8-Oz) for $5.73 - just $1.91 each - with free shipping for Plus members.



Note: Min order is 3-count. Max 3 per member



Details:

Shields hands from germ-based infections



Contains 62.5% Ethyl Alcohol



Infused with Jojoba or Glycerin oil to help smooth dry skin



Formulated with botanical extracts including Aloe, Jojoba, and Vitamin E



Vegan, Clean and silky smooth