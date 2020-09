Price drop (was $6.62)! Amazon has this Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Moisturizing Cream for only $4.20 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime!



Product Details:

Soothe and hydrate your baby's delicate skin



Steroid-, phthalate- and paraben-free



Made with natural Colloidal Oatmeal and rich emollients



Helps maintain skin's moisture barrier to prevent and protect against dryness



Fragrance-free, non-greasy and absorbs quickly



Hydrated for a full 24 hours



Received 4+ stars out of 2,380+ reviews

Compare to $8.79 at Walgreens.