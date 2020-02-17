Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash (12-Oz) + F/S

$3.71 $6.90
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/28/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, Amazon is offering this Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash (12-Oz) for only $3.71 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save!

Also available for the same price at Walmart with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Note: you may cancel your subscription anytime.

Product Details:
  • Gently cleanses and removes dirt and impurities
  • Provides effective relief of dry, itchy skin
  • Enriched with soothing oat to help nourish
  • Suitable for daily use and features a tropical coconut scent
  • Lock in moisture for 24 hours
  • Received 4+ stars out of 617 reviews!

Compare to $6.99 at Target, $8.29 at Walgreens and $7.99 at CVS.

Comments

