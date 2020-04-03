Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

Amazon

Save 31% | Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion (18-Oz)
FREE SHIPPING
$7.91 $11.49
Apr 03, 2020
Expires : 04/25/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion (18-Oz) for only $7.91

Note: cancel your subscription anytime. Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products.

Details:
24-Hour Moisturizing Lotion is fragrance-free
Specially formulated with soothing Triple Oat Complex
Clinically proven to moisturize for a full 24 hours
Received 4+ stars from over 1,840 reviews
Compare to $8.79 at Target and $8.68 at Walmart.

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Apr 03, 2020
Price updated !
Likes Reply
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Mar 19, 2020
Love this. perfect for women.
Likes Reply
peachy2045
peachy2045 (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
Good find!
Likes Reply
