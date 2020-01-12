Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Aveeno Stress Relief Body Lotion (12-Oz)
FREE SHIPPING
$5.86 $8.31
Feb 10, 2020
1  Likes 1  Comments
5
About this Deal

Details:
Amazon's Choice Lotion for Women
24 hours of intense moisture
Unique formula includes natural oatmeal
Made with calming chamomile and relaxing ylang-ylang essential oils
Received 4+ stars from over 680 reviews
Compare to $6.97 at Walmart and $8.79 at Walgreens.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 12, 2020
Price drop now $3.62
