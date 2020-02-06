Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bath & Body Works Valentine's Day Sale w/ Extra $10 Off $30+

Sale
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 02/14/20
About this Deal

Right now, Bath & Body Works is offering Valentine's Day Sale with extra savings for everyone on your most-loved list. Plus, get an extra 10 off $30+ with promo code: DONEDEAL at checkout. Or, use $10 off $30+ in-store purchase coupon. $5.99 flat rate shipping on orders $10+


Notable Valentine's Day Categories:

Comments (2)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Feb 06, 2020
Now w/ $10 off $30+ online & stores.
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Updated with $1 shipping, removed expired code
Reply
