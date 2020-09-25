Amazon
$7.27
$13.97
7h ago
Expires : 02/14/21
6 Likes 5 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited time, Amazon is offering 2-Pack ReNu Bausch + Lomb Renu Lens Solution for just $7.97, originally $13.97. 'Clip' the $6 off coupon found on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save.
Note: This multi-purpose solution has a triple disinfectant that works in only 4 hours to kill 99.9% of germs1. Hydrate your lenses for all-day comfort.
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon Personal Care contact lenses eye care Contact Lens Solution Renu
What's the matter?