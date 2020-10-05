This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Bed Head Straightening Heat Brush
$24.99
$49.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/10/20
About this Deal
|Right now, Ulta is offering Bed Head Straightening Heat Brush for just $24.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.
Shopping for something else? Get $3.50 off $15+ orders when you use code 826785 at checkout.
Related to this item:beauty tools Hair Care hair health & beauty Ulta hair tools Bed Head
What's the matter?