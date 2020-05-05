Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Michaels Coupons »

In Stock! 10-Pack Black Fleece Face Mask ($1.59 Each)

$15.99 $19.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/01/20
Michaels Coupons See Deal
Up to 3.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Price drop (was $19.99)! Michaels is offering this 10-Pack Black Fleece Face Mask for only $15.99 when you use code 20MADEBYYOU (20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $59, or free same-day store or curbside pickup where available

Details:
  • Pack includes 10 face masks
  • One size fits most
  • 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
  • 48% polyester fleece
  • Can be washed daily

Related to this item:

health Safety Personal Care face mask mask Michaels Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 05, 2020
In Stock
Reply
Related Deals
Costco
Pura D'or Advanced Therapy Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Set
Costco
$29.99 $39.99
CVS
*HOT* CVS Ad Preview (Week 8/9 – 8/15)
CVS
WeeklyAD
Up to 0.5% Cashback
GearBest
KN95 N95 Face Mask Anti PM2.5 Particle Mask Dustproof Mask Disposable Breathable Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
GearBest
$40.15 $53.53
Cashback Available
Old Navy
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids | Old Navy
Old Navy
$12.50
Up to 1.0% Cashback
GearBest
ROCKBROS Cycling Face Mask Filter Sports PM2.5 Protective Mouth-Muffle Anti-dust Anti-fog Bike Mask Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
GearBest
$5.20 $6.50
Cashback Available
eBay
1 BEAUTY CREATIONS Floral Bloom Eye Bloom Shadow Palette "BC - EP12" *Joy's*
eBay
$7.45
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower W/LCD Monitor
Amazon
$245
USA TODAY
Where to Shop Tax-free This Weekend ?
USA TODAY
News
GearBest
3 Layer Earloop Surgical Mask Disposable Medical Face Masks Anti-Dust Mouth Dental Mask - China 10pcs
GearBest
$5.99 $15.99
Cashback Available
Walmart
Makeup
Walmart
$9.97
Up to 2.5% Cashback
CVS
Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off* Select CVS Health® or Live Better™ By CVS Health Digestive Health.
CVS
$
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
Roundup
Walgreens
Price Drop! Custom Face Mask (Mult. Styles)
Walgreens
$9.99 $19.99
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Costco
Days of Beauty Online Only Sale
Costco
Sale Free Shipping
Lands End
3 Pack of Kids Polyester Cotton Reusable and Washable Face Masks
Lands End
$11.50
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Costco
Nioxin System Shampoo & Conditioner Twin Pack
Costco
$29.99 $36.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
ABFIRE Disposable Face Masks, Non Woven Fabric with 3 Layer Design, 50 Pieces
Amazon
$4.25 $34.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
NJ058 50 Pieces Disposable 3-Ply Face Protective Cover Personal Protection Dust-Proof Masks
Amazon
$4.35 $28.50 Free Shipping
Amazon
50-Pc. 3-Layer Disposable Face Mask + F/S
Amazon
$4.19 $19.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
50-Pc. 3 Ply Disposable Face Covers
Amazon
$4.25 $34.99 Free Shipping
eBay
50-Ct 3-Ply Disposable Face Masks (Ships Free)
eBay
$5.48 Free Shipping