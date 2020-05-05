Price drop (was $19.99)! Michaels is offering this 10-Pack Black Fleece Face Mask for only $15.99 when you use code 20MADEBYYOU (20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $59, or free same-day store or curbside pickup where available



Details:

Pack includes 10 face masks



One size fits most



52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton



48% polyester fleece



Can be washed daily