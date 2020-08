Ulta Beauty is offering this Benefit Brow Contour Pro 4-In-1 Pencil (4 Options) for only $17.00 with free shipping on $35+ orders.



Easy brow contouring



4-in-1 defining & highlighting brow pencil



Easy-to-blend formula



24-hour longwear & waterproof



Received 4+ stars from over 2,990 reviews!