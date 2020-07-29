Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

No-Contact Digital Infrared Thermometer + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$16.99 $89.99
1 day ago
About this Deal

Price drops! Amazon is offering this Berrcom No-Contact Digital Infrared Thermometer for only $18.50 with free shipping!

Features:
Received 4+ stars from 1,330 reviews!
Non-contact design
Accurate and reliable measurement
Memory recall and fever alarm
Aim to the body forehead and press the scan button
100% safe and hygienic

💬 12  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
isuruupekshe
isuruupekshe (L1)
14 days ago
Back again at $18.50
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 29, 2020
7/29 Now $19.50
Likes Reply
isuruupekshe
isuruupekshe (L1)
Jul 29, 2020
$18.70 now! Price is changing rapidly! :)
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 28, 2020
Price Now, $19.95
Likes Reply
ImaTeechr
ImaTeechr (L1)
Jul 27, 2020
it's actually $17.94 +tax
Likes Reply
EmmaWu
EmmaWu (L1)
Jul 26, 2020
is 16.09 now
Likes Reply
udayawow
udayawow (L1)
Jul 14, 2020
Price updated
Likes Reply
secrettofitness
secrettofitness (L1)
Jul 14, 2020
Now $23.49
Likes Reply
852072206
852072206 (L1)
Jul 13, 2020
Unstable price, hope its accuracy is not so
Likes Reply
secrettofitness
secrettofitness (L1)
Jul 14, 2020
Yes. I have updated the price. Let's see when it gets approved. With respect to the accuracy, user reviews seem to be good.
Likes Reply
lineage2
lineage2 (L1)
Jul 13, 2020
Excellent deal
Likes Reply
secrettofitness
secrettofitness (L1)
Jul 14, 2020
Thanks.
Likes Reply
