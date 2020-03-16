Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sears Coupons

Sears

5-Pack Washable Filter Layer Face Mask (Free Ship)
FREE SHIPPING
$12.96 $88.00
Mar 16, 2020
Expires : 03/24/20
29  Likes 3  Comments
9
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Sears is offering this 5-Pack Washable Filter Layer Face Mask for only $12.96 with free shipping!

Shop other Medical Gloves & Masks here.

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping home health Sears face mask Health Care Health & Household Health & Personal Care
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
mUMB0JUMB0
mUMB0JUMB0 (L1)
Mar 17, 2020
You'd be better off putting a paper bag over your mouth.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
I believe this is a dust/pollution mask and not a surgical n95 protective mask.
Likes Reply
yshwang23
yshwang23 (L2)
Mar 16, 2020
Sears Marketplace item... not sure if I can trust this platform yet
Likes Reply
Sears See All arrow
Sears
Sears
Up to 60% Off. Home Furniture. Sears
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sears
Sears
Up to 70% Off Manager Specials
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sears
Sears
Kenmore 61212 20.8 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator - White
$499.99 $949.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sears
Sears
Kenmore Kenmore 62342 7.0 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer - White
$299.88 $769.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sears
Sears
Inspired Home Allover Tufted Square Ottoman Linen
$143.00 $483.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sears
Sears
Sears Fire Pits Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sears
Sears
6 Pieces 12inch Picture Frame Wall Hanging Display Home Decor Picture Photo Frame Set
$16.69 $166.90
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sears
Sears
Inspired Home Inspired Home Gillian Nightstand Lacquer-Finish
$164.00 $924.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sears
Sears
3 Colors Wall Decor Stickers Cloud Wall Stickers Children Bedroom Nursery Wall Decal Home Decoration
$7.96 $79.60
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sears
Sears
(Free $108 SYWP) Kenmore 73025 26.1 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator - Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel
$1199.99 $1939.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for 74¢ Unscented Pantiliners (64-Ct)
37¢ ea $1.49 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Fall Scent Event (Open to Everyone)
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
16-Count Dove Beauty Bars
$12.81 $25.09
FREE SHIPPING
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Target
Target
2-Ct Adult Fabric Face Mask (4 Colors)
$4.00
Joann
Joann
Buy 1, Get 2 Free Face Masks (In-Store)
B1G2
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Olay
Olay
Extra 50% Off Clearance + More!
50% Off
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
3-Ct ArtNaturals Unscented Hand Sanitizer (8-Oz)
$1.91 ea $3.48 ea
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Price Drop! Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Cream
$4.20 $13.56
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics
Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick (Mult. Colors)
$9.90 $33.00
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Face Mask Disposable Earloop
$9.99 $19.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Disposable Face Masks Blue Pack of 50
$9.49 AR $26.2
FREE SHIPPING
Walgreens
Walgreens
Custom Face Mask w/ Filter
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Target
Target
Kids' 2pk Cloth Face Masks - Cat & Jack™
$2.00 $4.00
Amazon
Amazon
The Butterfly Print Protection Face Can Be Hung On The Neck, Can Be Reused, Adjusted And Washed, Suitable For Outdoor Riding, Dust And Pollen Proof, Made Of Cotton
$1.35 $13.5
Amazon
Amazon
5PC Adult Face Protection Reusable Washable Colorful Fabric Earloop Anti-dust Face Bandanas Breathable Dustproof Fashion for Women Men Office Daily Use
$2.99 $29.99
Yahoo
Yahoo
Walmart Rolling Back Two of Its COVID-19 Precautions As Customer Behaviors Change
NEWS
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
3 for $25 Hand Sanitizers & Masks - Victoria's Secret
SALE
PacSun
PacSun
Men's Face Mask (Mult. Options) from $2.70
$2.70+ $10.00+
Cashback Available
Costco
Costco
Sunday Afternoons UVShield Cool Face Cover, 4-pack
$24.99
arrow
arrow