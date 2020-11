Amazon is offering BIC Body Mark Temporary Tattoo Marker (8-count) for just $11.20 (Reg. $29.99 Get free shipping on orders over $25 or with a Prime account.



Product Details:

Flexible felt tip for thin or broad lines

Pack of 8 assorted markers with bright, long-lasting colors perfect for creating a wide variety of designs

Great for special occasions, sporting events, parties, festivals, and more

Receivd 4+ stars from over 5,600 customer reviews

Amazon's Choice