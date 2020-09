Amazon is offering this 2-Pack Biotue Contact Solution (10-Oz) for only $9.18 when you 'clip' the $6 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller



Contains HA - a moisturizing ingredient found naturally in eyes



Cleans, conditions, disinfects, rinses & stores soft contact lenses



Received 4+ stars from over 8,905 reviews