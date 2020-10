Bobbi Brown is offering this Luxe Liquid Lip Rich Lustre (3 Colors) for just $13.88 (price drops in cart automatically) with free shipping!



Details:

Vivid, long-wearing liquid lipstick



Envelops lips in lush color with an all-new lustrous, sparkling finish for holiday



Use the applicator tip to define the upper and lower lip lines



Then use the flat doe-foot to fill in



For more precise definition, outline lips with the Lip Pencil (sold separately) first