This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Buy 3, Get 3 Free Body Care + Extra 20% Off
B3G3
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 03/02/20
About this Deal
|Bath & Body Works is offering buy 3,get 3 free body care, plus get an extra 20% off with code STARTFRESH used at checkout. Shipping adds $5.99 on $10 + orders.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:Candles Household Essentials Skin Care Body Care health & beauty Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps Free W/P
What's the matter?