Amazon is offering this Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick for only $3.82 with free shipping for Prime or on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Long lasting



Moisturizing



100% natural and are formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS



Made with recyclable packaging



Received 4 stars from over 1,535 reviews!