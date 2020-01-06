Amazon is offering this Burt's Bees Kissable Color Holiday Gift Set for only $6.29 when you clip on coupon extra $0.70 reduced.Free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice for Burts Bees Lip Shimmer



for Burts Bees Lip Shimmer Ultimate gift for a girlfriend, wife, mom, sister, or friend



Everything you need for naturally beautiful lips



Perfect for layering over lipstick



Received 4+ stars from over 405 reviews

Compare to $9.88 at Walmart.