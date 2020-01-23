Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Burt's Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream (3.2-Oz)

$4.96 $12.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/30/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Amazon has this Burt's Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream (3.2-Oz) for just $4.96 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save.

Note: you may cancel your subscription anytime. Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice for Hand Cream
  • Rich, naturally moisturizing
  • Revitalizes extra tough, dried out skin
  • Gently exfoliates with a natural Fruit Acid Complex
  • Formulated without phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, or SLS
  • Dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic
  • Received 4+ stars out of 485+ reviews

Compare to $13.79 at Walgreens and to $5.22 at Walmart.

