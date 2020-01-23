For a limited time, Amazon has this Burt's Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream (3.2-Oz) for just $4.96 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save.



Note: you may cancel your subscription anytime. Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice for Hand Cream



for Hand Cream Rich, naturally moisturizing



Revitalizes extra tough, dried out skin



Gently exfoliates with a natural Fruit Acid Complex



Formulated without phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, or SLS



Dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic



Received 4+ stars out of 485+ reviews

Compare to $13.79 at Walgreens and to $5.22 at Walmart.