Walgreens is offering BOGO 50% Off Large Vinyl Gloves when you add 2 to your cart! Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.



Product Details:

Medical exam quality



Safe for food handling



Single use only



Not made with natural rubber latex



Best for first aid, health care, baby care, incontinence care, diabetic care



Made of PVC



Flexible Barrier Protection



Health Expertise You Rely on, Quality You Trust



Non-Sterile