Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath and Body Works

B3G3 Free Bath & Body Works Body Care + Extra 20%
B3G3
Jan 20, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
About this Deal

! Bath & Body Works is offering buy 3,get 2 free body care, plus an extra 20% off when you use code FRESHSTART at checkout. Shipping is $5.99 for orders over $10.

Notable Body Care Items:

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 23, 2020
Buyb3 Get 3 Free is back
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 21, 2020
Updated with buy 3 get 2 free
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 20, 2020
Nice :)
