This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works
B3G3
Jan 20, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
33 Likes 4 Comments
16See Deal
About this Deal
|
! Bath & Body Works is offering buy 3,get 2 free body care, plus an extra 20% off when you use code FRESHSTART at checkout. Shipping is $5.99 for orders over $10.
Notable Body Care Items:
🏷 Deal TagsBeauty products beauty Personal Care Skin Care Lotion health & beauty Bath & Body Works Free W/P
What's the matter?