Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Buy One, Donate One Mask (3-Ply Face Masks)

BODO
+ Free Shipping
See Deal

About this Deal

Because masks are the most requested item in hospitals and shelters due to COVID-19, BODO mask is offering to donate a face mask for every face mask you purchase!

From just $29 per box + get free shipping when you purchase $40+ (2 boxes or more). Even better, buy 3 or more face mask boxes, get a 15% off discount!

Details:
  • Each box contains 30-pieces
  • Disposable 3-ply face masks with elastic earloops
  • Material: SMS filter, wire string, non-woven fabric
  • Size: 17.5cm x 9.5 cm

See how it works in this YouTube video.

Learn more about BODO Mask here.

Related to this item:

health Personal Care face mask mask Donations Donate Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

yshwang23
yshwang23 (L3)
May 11, 2020
Bought one. Glad to be a part of this program!
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 11, 2020
Good deal, the more we purchased more it is donated.
Reply
Related Deals
tarte Cosmetics
Tarte | Dare to Live Eye Set (Ship Free)
tarte Cosmetics
$16.00 $40.00 Free Shipping
Up to 9.0% Cashback
Amazon
Gel Nail Polish Remover Tool - 10 Pcs Nail Polish Remover Clips, 150ml Acetone Bottle, 500 Pcs Nail Remover Cotton Pads, Nail Brush, Cuticle Pusher Cuticle Peeler Nail File Buffer By Jiulory
Amazon
$11.19 $22.99
Amazon
COMFIER Top Massage Seat Cushion with Heat - 10 Vibration Motors, 3 Heating Pad, Car Back Massager for Chair, Massage
Amazon
$45.50
Amazon
INTSUN Facial Hair Removal for Women, Lady Electric Razor Rechargeable Painless Shaver for Face, Hand, Armpit, Leg and Bikini, with Built-in LED Light and 2 Cutter Heads
Amazon
$7.78 $13.99
Amazon
BOSCARE Steam Eye Mask 7PCS Gentle Warming Eye Mask Moisturizing Lavendar Scented For Tired and Puffy Eyes,Dark Circles,Stye Relief,Headache Self-Heating Sleep Eye Mask,Blue Masking Pack
Amazon
$5.33 $11.59
CVS
Get $10 Extra Bucks Rewards When You Spend $40
CVS
Offer
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Amazon
Gershion Poly Nail Gel Kit 30ml Nail Builder Gel Extension Nail Gel Kit Trendy Nail Art French Professional Technician Nail Salon Easy DIY for Beginner At Home All-in-One Kit Gift Set S-01
Amazon
$33.99 $59.99
Amazon
Caltrate Gummy Bites Calcium & Vitamin D3 Supplement (Black Cherry, Orange, & Strawberry Flavor, 100-Count Gummies) (300055517950)
Amazon
$15.94 $19.99
Amazon
Calcium & Vitamin D3 By Nature's Bounty, Immune Support & Bone Health, 1200mg Calcium & 1000IU D3, 120 Softgels (2-pack)
Amazon
$16.97 $23.79
Amazon
NOW Supplements, Magnesium 400 Mg, Enzyme Function*, Nervous System Support*, 180 Capsules
Amazon
$10.20 $15.19
Costco
Essential Oils By Pantene, Mint & Ginseng Volume Conditioner, 38.2 Fl Oz
Costco
$12.99
Costco
StriVectin TL Advanced Neck Cream Plus, 3.4 Fl Oz
Costco
$69.99 $99.99
Amazon
Nature Made Magnesium Citrate 250mg Softgels, 120 Count for Nutrition Support† (Packaging May Vary)
Amazon
$16.99 $20.49
Amazon
Sundown Magnesium, 500 Mg (180 Coated Caplets) Mineral Supplement, Meets Daily Recommended Intake (Packaging May Vary), Vegetarian, Non-GMOˆ, Free of Gluten, Dairy, Artificial Flavors
Amazon
$5.49 $7.56
Amazon
Foot Peel Mask 5 Pack, Exfoliating Foot Masks, Natural Exfoliator for Dry Dead Skin $7.99
Amazon
$7.99 $15.99
Walmart
Beurer Daylight Sun Lamp, Portable Compact Bright Light, 10, 000 Lux Bright White Sunlight Simulation Natural
Walmart
$29.99 $49.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Revlon Multipurpose Tweezers
Amazon
$2.63 $3.19
Amazon
Colon Cleanse Detox Formula - Natural Bowel Cleanser Pills for Intestinal Bloating and Fast Digestive Cleansing - Constipation Relief Supplement to Detoxify - Herbal Weight Loss for Women Men
Amazon
$8.94
Amazon
Premium Digestive Enzymes Plus Prebiotics & Probiotics - Digestive Enzyme Supplement for Better Digestion, Immune Support, and Nutrient Absorption - Gas, Constipation & Bloating Relief - 180 Capsules
Amazon
$25.00 $42.00
Amazon
Premium Probiotics 60 Billion CFU with Organic Prebiotics & Digestive Enzymes; Dr. Formulated Probiotics for Women & Men; Shelf Stable Acidophilus Probiotic Supplement, Patented Delay Release Capsules
Amazon
$17.00 $20.00
Amazon
Safe+Mate X Case-Mate - Adult Size - (10 Pack) of 5 Layer Replacement Filter Inserts for Adult Cloth Masks (S/M) (L/XL)
Amazon
$9.99