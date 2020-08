Amazon is offering Nexxus Therappe Ultimate Moisture Shampoo (33.8-Oz) for $8.27 with free shipping over $25.



Features:

#1 Amazon Best Seller



Help rescue and visibly repair dry hair



Silicone-free formula



Locks in moisture to unleash hair’s smoothness



Advanced conditioning treatment for each hair fiber



Restores flexibility for normal to dry hair



Received 4+ stars from over 2,140 reviews