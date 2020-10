For a limited time, Sam's Club has this CeraVe 19-Oz. Moisturizing Cream w/ Pump for only $10.98 with free shipping for Plus members.



Or, get this item for $9.48 when you opt for free in-store pickup!



Product Details:

Instant Savings Deal



Deal CeraVe Moisturizing Cream with Pump is approved by the National Eczema Association



Hyaluronic acid helps retain skin's natural moisture



MVE controlled release delivery technology



Contains essential ceramides that moisturize and help restore skin's natural barrier



Non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores



Received 4.7 stars out of 1500+ reviews