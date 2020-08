Amazon has this CHI Shine Infusion Hair Shine Spray (5.3-Oz) for only $7.99 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.



Alternatively available for the same price at Walgreens with free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Innovative weightless thermal active shine spray



Eliminates frizz and fly away



Recommended for daily use



Received 4+ stars out of 450+ reviews

Compare to $13.00 at Walmart and $16.00 at JCPenney.