|Macys is offering Clinique 15-Pc. Lip Looks To Give & Get Set for only $37.12, regularly $141.00. Free shipping on this order.
Set Includes :
- Nudes :
- Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Bare Pop, 0.08-oz.
- Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer - Icon Pop, 0.08-oz.
- Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Caramel Pop, 0.05-oz.
- Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Whole Lotta Honey, 0.04-oz.
- Quickliner For Lips Intense - Intense Blush, 0.005-oz.
- Pinks :
- Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Plum Pop, 0.08-oz.
- Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer - Rose Pop, 0.08-oz.
- Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Air Kiss, 0.05-oz.
- Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Super Strawberry, 0.04-oz.
- Quickliner For Lips Intense - Intense Cosmo, 0.005-oz.
- Plums :
- Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Raspberry Pop, 0.08-oz.
- Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer - Cute Pop, 0.08-oz.
- Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Pinot Pop, 0.05-oz.
- Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Broadest Berry, 0.04-oz.
- Quickliner For Lips Intense - Intense Jam, 0.005-oz.
- WHAT IT DOES:
- Lip-loving formulas in three gift-by-color sets
- No parabens, no phthalates, no fragrance; just happy skin
- Savings Based On Offering Prices, Not Actual Sales