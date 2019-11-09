Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Clinique 15-Pc. Lip Looks To Give & Get Set

$37.12 $141.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/26/20
About this Deal

Macys is offering Clinique 15-Pc. Lip Looks To Give & Get Set for only $37.12, regularly $141.00. Free shipping on this order.

Set Includes :
  • Nudes :
    • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Bare Pop, 0.08-oz.
    • Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer - Icon Pop, 0.08-oz.
    • Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Caramel Pop, 0.05-oz.
    • Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Whole Lotta Honey, 0.04-oz.
    • Quickliner For Lips Intense - Intense Blush, 0.005-oz.

  • Pinks :
    • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Plum Pop, 0.08-oz.
    • Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer - Rose Pop, 0.08-oz.
    • Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Air Kiss, 0.05-oz.
    • Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Super Strawberry, 0.04-oz.
    • Quickliner For Lips Intense - Intense Cosmo, 0.005-oz.

  • Plums :
    • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Raspberry Pop, 0.08-oz.
    • Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer - Cute Pop, 0.08-oz.
    • Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Pinot Pop, 0.05-oz.
    • Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Broadest Berry, 0.04-oz.
    • Quickliner For Lips Intense - Intense Jam, 0.005-oz.

  • WHAT IT DOES:
    • Lip-loving formulas in three gift-by-color sets
    • No parabens, no phthalates, no fragrance; just happy skin
    • Savings Based On Offering Prices, Not Actual Sales

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 09, 2019
Price drop now $42.08
