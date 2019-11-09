Macys is offering Clinique 15-Pc. Lip Looks To Give & Get Set for only $37.12, regularly $141.00. Free shipping on this order.



Set Includes :

Nudes :

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Bare Pop, 0.08-oz.

Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer - Icon Pop, 0.08-oz.

Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Caramel Pop, 0.05-oz.

Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Whole Lotta Honey, 0.04-oz.

Quickliner For Lips Intense - Intense Blush, 0.005-oz.



Pinks :

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Plum Pop, 0.08-oz.

Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer - Rose Pop, 0.08-oz.

Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Air Kiss, 0.05-oz.

Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Super Strawberry, 0.04-oz.

Quickliner For Lips Intense - Intense Cosmo, 0.005-oz.



Plums :

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Raspberry Pop, 0.08-oz.

Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer - Cute Pop, 0.08-oz.

Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Pinot Pop, 0.05-oz.

Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Broadest Berry, 0.04-oz.

Quickliner For Lips Intense - Intense Jam, 0.005-oz.



WHAT IT DOES:

Lip-loving formulas in three gift-by-color sets

No parabens, no phthalates, no fragrance; just happy skin

