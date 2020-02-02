Alternatively available for the same price at Clinique and at Bloomingdale's.



Details:

Includes:

Dual-Ended Clinique Happy Perfume Rollerball

Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + HydrationHint of citrus, a wealth of flowers and a mix of emotions

2 rollerballs paired with pretty lip gloss on the opposite end

Compare to $18.75 at Belk.