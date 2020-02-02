Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Clinique 2-Pc 'To Keep, To Give' Set +Free gift with purchase

$18.75 $42.00
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal

Alternatively available for the same price at Clinique and at Bloomingdale's.

Details:
Includes:
Dual-Ended Clinique Happy Perfume Rollerball
Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + HydrationHint of citrus, a wealth of flowers and a mix of emotions
2 rollerballs paired with pretty lip gloss on the opposite end
Compare to $18.75 at Belk.

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 02, 2020
Price drop
