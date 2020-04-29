Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

5-Pc Clinique "Plenty Of Pop" Set
$10.63 $96.00
Apr 29, 2020
Expires : 04/29/20
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Macy's is offering this 5-Piece Clinique "Plenty Of Pop" Set for only $10.63 with code FORYOU at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $25.

Includes:
  • Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Coconut Pop, 0.14-oz.
  • Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration - Juicy Apple, 0.14-oz.
  • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Bare Pop, 0.13-oz.
  • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Love Pop, 0.13-oz.
  • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer - Passion Pop, 0.13-oz.

Women macy's makeup Beauty products beauty Cosmetics Clinique Clinique Cosmetics
💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Apr 29, 2020
back again with lower price
senevi16
senevi16 (L2)
Feb 02, 2020
Back again
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 23, 2020
Love the colors
senevi16
senevi16 (L2)
Jan 23, 2020
Price drop. $12.50 only
senevi16
senevi16 (L2)
Nov 21, 2019
Price drop
nadeekac88
nadeekac88 (L2)
Oct 01, 2019
price drop
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Sep 30, 2019
Free shipping at $25 on this item
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 01, 2019
Thank you
