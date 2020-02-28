Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Clinique Dramatically Different Lotion+ & F/S

$15.00 $39.00
+ Free Shipping
Belk has this Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, 1.7 oz for $15.00 with free shipping!

Plus, get free 6-Pc gift with any $29 Clinique purchase or free Belk Beauty City Palette with any beauty purchase.

Details:
Genius yellow moisturizer hydrates all daySlips on easily, absorbs quicklyHelps strengthen skin’s own moisture barrier, so more moisture stays inSkin that holds onto moisture has a youthful-looking glow

Comments

