Belk has this Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, 1.7 oz for $15.00 with free shipping!



Plus, get free 6-Pc gift with any $29 Clinique purchase or free Belk Beauty City Palette with any beauty purchase.



Details:

Genius yellow moisturizer hydrates all daySlips on easily, absorbs quicklyHelps strengthen skin’s own moisture barrier, so more moisture stays inSkin that holds onto moisture has a youthful-looking glow