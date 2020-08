Sephora is offering this Clinique Late Night Line Up Set for only $18.00 with free shipping when you use code FREESHIP at checkout!



Set Includes:

0.14 oz / 3.5 mL High Impact™ Mascara in Black



0.01 oz / 0.34 g Pretty Easy™ Liquid Eyelining Pen in Black



0.04 oz / 1.2 g Almost Lipstick in Black Honey